Wyman P, Cero I, Brown CH, Espelage D, Pisani A, Kuehl T, Schmeelk-Cone K. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/ip-2023-044944

37507212

Universal interventions are key to reducing youth suicide rates, yet no universal intervention has demonstrated reduction in suicide mortality through an RCT. This study pooled three cluster-RCTs of Sources of Strength (n=78 high schools), a universal social network-informed intervention. In each trial, matched pairs of schools were assigned to immediate intervention or wait-list. Six schools were assigned without a pair due to logistical constraints. During the study period, no suicides occurred in intervention schools vs four in control schools, that is, suicide rates of 0 vs. 20.86/100,000, respectively.

RESULTS varied across statistical tests of impact. A state-level exact test pooling all available schools showed fewer suicides in intervention vs. control schools (p=0.047); whereas a stricter test involving only schools with a randomised pair found no difference (p=0.150).

RESULTS suggest that identifying mortality-reducing interventions will require commitment to new public-health designs optimised for population-level interventions, including adaptive roll-out trials.


Adolescent; School; Mortality; Suicide/Self?Harm; Program evaluation

