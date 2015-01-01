SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Majeed-Ariss R, Mattison M, Rodriguez PM, White C. J. Appl. Res. Intellect. Disabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jar.13147

37503887

BACKGROUND: People with learning disabilities are over-represented amongst Sexual Assault Referral Centre service users. This work aims to explore the similarities and differences between service users with and without learning disabilities.

METHOD: Medical notes of 52 service users likely to have a learning disability were compared with 52 service users not likely to have a learning disability (according to the Learning Disability Screening Questionnaire); all of whom attended Saint Marys SARC for a forensic medical examination during a 12-month period.

RESULTS: Significant associations were found between the likelihood of learning disability and relationship to perpetrator; location of assault; alcohol use; time taken to present to SARC; domestic violence; self-harm; suicide attempts and mental health service involvement.

CONCLUSIONS: People with learning disabilities in the sexually assaulted population are more likely to present with intersecting vulnerabilities emphasising the need for timely, accessible and appropriate patient-centred care for this group.


mental health; sexual violence; sexual assault; intellectual disability; learning disability; SARC

