Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with learning disabilities are over-represented amongst Sexual Assault Referral Centre service users. This work aims to explore the similarities and differences between service users with and without learning disabilities.



METHOD: Medical notes of 52 service users likely to have a learning disability were compared with 52 service users not likely to have a learning disability (according to the Learning Disability Screening Questionnaire); all of whom attended Saint Marys SARC for a forensic medical examination during a 12-month period.



RESULTS: Significant associations were found between the likelihood of learning disability and relationship to perpetrator; location of assault; alcohol use; time taken to present to SARC; domestic violence; self-harm; suicide attempts and mental health service involvement.



CONCLUSIONS: People with learning disabilities in the sexually assaulted population are more likely to present with intersecting vulnerabilities emphasising the need for timely, accessible and appropriate patient-centred care for this group.

Language: en