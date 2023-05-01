|
Legette KB, Supple A, Harris J, Halberstadt AG. J. Sch. Psychol. 2023; 99: e101221.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37507189
The contribution of racial bias to teachers' racialized discipline practices is increasingly clear, but the processes by which these biases are activated are less well understood. This study examined teachers' emotional responses to students' misbehaviors by student race as well as whether teachers' emotional responses serve to mediate the association between student race and teachers' discipline practices.
Anger; Discipline; Race differences; Racial disparities; Teacher emotion