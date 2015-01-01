CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Benny PS. N. Zeal. Med. J. 2023; 136(1579): 113-118.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, New Zealand Medical Association)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
37501250
Abstract
Boxing and other combat sports receive constant exposure and support in the media. Corporate boxing matches are a popular method of raising money for charity. However, charity fights are more dangerous for the contestants than other sanctioned bouts. In a world where head trauma and concussion in sports is under constant scrutiny, the ethics of raising funds by deliberate concussive forces to the head needs to be reassessed.
