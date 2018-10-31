|
Chikhladze N, Halliday F, Pitskhelauri N, Tsiskaridze A. One Health Risk Manag. 2023; 4(2): 5-11.
(Copyright © 2023, Moldavian Biosafety and Biosecurity Asociation)
37502607
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injuries is a significant public health issue in both developed and developing countries. In Georgia, traumatic brain injuries remains one of the leading causes of mortality and disability. Traumatic brain injuries affect families, communities and societies in Georgia and have far-reaching human, social and economic costs, manifested in increased emergency department visits, hospitalizations, disability and deaths.The aim of this study is to retrospectively analyze the epidemiological features of Traumatic Brain Injuries on the example of Medical Centre in Georgia which provides a first level trauma care for patients in the country.
Language: en
Hospitalization; Georgia; Traumatic Brain Injury