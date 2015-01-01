Abstract

Cattle-related injuries are a significant contributing factor in 84.3% of livestock-related incidents in Hokkaido Japan. The specific countermeasures to respond to its characteristics are needed because cattle move freely. This study examined the JA Kyosai mutual aid payment claim form data of the agricultural work-related incidents that occurred from 1st January 2013 to 31st December 2016. We extracted incidents coded 'Cattle' term on the 'Causing Stuffs/Animals' column as cattle-related injuries and analysed them. In four years, there were 227 cattle-related incidents and all were non-fatal cases. The most common age group of victims were in their 60s (37.9%). The Therapy duration was 1 to 243 days, with one day being the most common (10.1%); however, in 51.5% of the cases it required more than 30 days. The most common Activity at the moment of the incident was 'bringing the cattle' (22.5%), of which 'leading the cattle by rope' (56.9% of bringing) was most frequently mentioned. Even farmers with significant experience with cattle cannot control cattle proficiently. Neither can they predict cattle behaviour. Hence, cattle should be kept under protected contact. Since prevention of incidents has limits, harm reduction to farmers must be considered. In the short-term planning, isolated pathways and shock-absorbing lead rope are effective in preventing injuries. However, a more long-term perspective must consider, a fully automated system that reduces human contact with cattle on farms.

