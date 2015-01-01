Abstract

This study examined predictors of aggression and assessed whether different subgroups of children and young people (CYP) display varying risks of aggressive incidents during hospitalization. Data from 10,090 children admitted to the psychiatric inpatient units of Cincinnati Children's Hospital between April 2010 and June 2021 were analysed. Multivariable logistic regression models were used to determine significant predictors associated with aggression, followed by average marginal effects and cluster analyses to rank and establish clusters by the order of predictor importance. About 32.5% reported positive history of an aggressive incident. The mean BRACHA score was doubled compared to those without a prior history. The primary analysis showed that both younger and male CYPs had higher odds of aggressive incidents. We also found that CYP with an African descent, not being able to live with both biological parents, those who reported positive history of psychiatric hospitalisation, and prior externalising behaviours had higher odds of aggressive incidents. These findings have important clinical and public health implications, as they provide valuable knowledge for healthcare professionals to improve prevention strategies for aggression amongst this vulnerable population.

Language: en