Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study assessed whether different types of childhood maltreatment (i.e., abuse vs. neglect) had differential relationships with heart rate variability (HRV) and baroreflex sensitivity (BRS). Additionally, this study tested the indirect effect of maltreatment subtypes on adult mood-related psychopathology via HRV, and whether these relationships differed in those with HRV above and below established clinical cutoffs.



METHODS: Secondary analysis was performed using the MIDUS dataset (N = 967; Mage = 55; 58.4% female; 75.9% White). In a single study visit, autonomic measurements were captured at rest, during two cognitive stressors (Stroop and MATH tasks), and during recovery following the tasks. Structural equation modeling was used to assess the relationships between key variables during all three measurement periods.



RESULTS: Resting pathways from abuse and neglect to BRS were nonsignificant, as was the pathway from HRV to symptomatology. Notably, greater abuse was significantly predictive of lower HRV (standardized ß = -.42, p =.009) while greater neglect was significantly predictive of higher HRV (standardized ß =.32, p =.034). Additionally, higher abuse was significantly predictive of greater adult symptomatology (standardized ß =.39, p <.001), but neglect was not found to be related to adult mood-related pathology. Significant relationships between variables were only found in those with low HRV.



CONCLUSIONS: Though cross-sectional, our findings provide further evidence that low HRV may be a transdiagnostic endophenotype for mood-related pathology and suggest that greater differentiation between abuse and neglect are appropriate when investigating the impact of childhood maltreatment on adult health outcomes.

