Abstract

We provide the first comprehensive analysis of the association between two key household resources (drinking water and toilet access) and both non-partner violence (NPV) and intimate partner violence (IPV) experienced by women. We use data from a nationally representative household survey for India obtained from the latest (fourth) round of the National Family Health Survey conducted in 2015-16. We employ logistic regression method and also use inverse-probability-weighted regression adjustment to control for selection bias. We find that NPV decreases with access to drinking water, while IPV decreases with provision of toilets. These results are found to be robust to an alternative method viz. propensity score matching and selection on unobservables using the Rosenbaum bounds approach.

