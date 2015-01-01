Abstract

Through in-depth interviews with Chinese female expatriates who have worked in the country's overseas enterprises in developing countries, this study found that female expatriates frequently encountered sexual harassment and other forms of gender-based prejudice from both home and host countries. The lack of organizational gender consciousness and mechanisms to address gender inequality contributes to women's vulnerability to gender-based workplace hostility. Thus, it is necessary for Chinese enterprises to reassess their organizational policies and cultures when expanding their international horizons to create more inclusive workplace environments. Implications to enhance organizational policies and mechanisms against gender discrimination are discussed.

Language: en