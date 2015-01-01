SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bhuptani PH, Fleming CE, Orchowski LM. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10778012231189482

37501601

The present study examined correlates of immediate (within 48 h) and delayed (after 48 h) sexual assault disclosure among a sample of 83 college women who experienced sexual victimization since age 14. The use of physical resistance and experiencing a "freeze response" was positively associated with delayed disclosure. Identifying the perpetrator as a friend/acquaintance, compared to a was a romantic partner, increased the likelihood of immediate disclosure. Other individual characteristics (i.e., assault characteristics, a history of childhood sexual abuse, attitudes towards seeking help, and sexual assertiveness) and microsystem-level characteristics (i.e., perceived social support) did not impact the timing of disclosure.


sexual assault; disclosure; college women; delayed disclosure

