Abstract

This research determines the prevalence of intimate partner violence against women (IPVAW) and its impact on labor productivity in the financial sector of two Latin American countries. Nine financial institutions participated in this study with surveys of 892 female employees in Bolivia and 393 in Paraguay. The results revealed that 40.1% in Bolivia and 18.7% in Paraguay experienced IPVAW. In Bolivia, this resulted in 6.686 lost workdays per year due to absenteeism and 7.640 workdays per year due to presenteeism (present but distracted). In Paraguay, 12.035 days were lost to absenteeism and 12.037 to presenteeism. This pioneering research highlights the significant influence of IPVAW on financial sector productivity and its broader economic implications.

Language: en