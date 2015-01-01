SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Vara-Horna AA, Asencios-Gonzalez ZB, Brad McBride J. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231189479

PMID

37501604

Abstract

This research determines the prevalence of intimate partner violence against women (IPVAW) and its impact on labor productivity in the financial sector of two Latin American countries. Nine financial institutions participated in this study with surveys of 892 female employees in Bolivia and 393 in Paraguay. The results revealed that 40.1% in Bolivia and 18.7% in Paraguay experienced IPVAW. In Bolivia, this resulted in 6.686 lost workdays per year due to absenteeism and 7.640 workdays per year due to presenteeism (present but distracted). In Paraguay, 12.035 days were lost to absenteeism and 12.037 to presenteeism. This pioneering research highlights the significant influence of IPVAW on financial sector productivity and its broader economic implications.


Language: en

Keywords

absenteeism; Bolivia; financial institutions; intimate partner violence against women; Paraguay; presenteeism

