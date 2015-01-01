SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Graham LM, Lloyd AM, McCort AD, Macy RJ, Moracco KE, Reyes HLMN, Martin SL. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231185545

PMID

37501605

Abstract

Although male-focused sexual and relationship violence (SRV) prevention programs are widely promulgated, limited guidance concerning how programs should be implemented for rigorous evaluation exists. To help develop evidence for such guidance, this paper reports on 20 interviews with leaders at youth-serving community-based organizations (CBOs) and educational institutions, which are sites for male-focused SRV prevention programs. This study examined: (1) how programs can be designed to engage male participants; and (2) how youth-serving CBOs and educational institutions can partner with researchers for evaluations.

FINDINGS underscore the importance of attending to the unique needs of program participants, their parents/guardians, and host organizations.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; violence prevention; sexual violence; dating violence; relationship violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print