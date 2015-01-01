Abstract

Transportation efficiency and safety are crucial development areas nowadays. Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITSs), relying on Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication, are a promising group of technologies and applications aimed at solving several issues related to road safety or efficiency. The C-Roads Platform was brought to life to ensure the cross-border harmonization of C-ITS at a European level, guiding several pilot activities in national deployment projects and providing a harmonized pan-European C-ITS service perspective. Because of the safety relevance of V2X technologies, it is essential to ensure that the crucial parameters of wireless communication are within an acceptable range to serve C-ITS applications appropriately. In this work, we developed a simulation pipeline to evaluate future V2X deployments using the real-world traffic and map data of a C-Roads harmonized major Hungarian C-ITS deployment site. First, we selected three time periods representing different traffic patterns. Then, we reconstructed the flow-based traffic data from the real-world traffic counters for the selected time periods. We developed an approach based on linear equations to perform the conversion. Eventually, we used the real-world data to simulate the effects of various DSRC (ITS-G5-based) C-ITS services and V2X penetration rates on the Channel Busy Ratio (CBR) parameter of the radio access environment.

Language: en