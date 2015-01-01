SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ortega-Gomez JI, Morales-Hernandez LA, Cruz-Albarran IA. Electronics (Basel) 2023; 12(14): e3165.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/electronics12143165

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Autonomous driving systems have emerged with the promise of preventing accidents. The first critical aspect of these systems is perception, where the regular practice is the use of top-view point clouds as the input; however, the existing databases in this area only present scenes with 3D point clouds and their respective labels. This generates an opportunity, and the objective of this work is to present a database with scenes directly in the top-view and their labels in the respective plane, as well as adding a segmentation map for each scene as a label for segmentation work. The method used during the creation of the proposed database is presented; this covers how to transform 3D to 2D top-view image point clouds, how the detection labels in the plane are generated, and how to implement a neural network for the generated segmentation maps of each scene. Using this method, a database was developed with 7481 scenes, each with its corresponding top-view image, label file, and segmentation map, where the road segmentation metrics are as follows: F1, 95.77; AP, 92.54; ACC, 97.53; PRE, 94.34; and REC, 97.25. This article presents the development of a database for segmentation and detection assignments, highlighting its particular use for environmental perception works.


Language: en

Keywords

autonomous driving; database; driverless vehicle; environment perception; LiDAR; point cloud; top view

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print