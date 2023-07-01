Abstract

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States (US). Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death. However, little is known about the risk of suicide in patients with heart disease and heart failure. Using Multiple Cause of Death data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wide-ranging ONline Data for Epidemiologic Research (WONDER) database, we used a cross-sectional analysis to examine the risk of suicide in patients with heart disease and heart failure as compared with the general US population and in subgroups within the US. We assessed suicide rate in patients with heart disease and heart failure in the US population as a whole and stratified by race, time, urbanization levels, and census regions using the CDC WONDER Multiple Cause of Death database. Standardized mortality rates were calculated as observed deaths divided by expected deaths. As compared with the general population, patients with heart disease and heart failure had an elevated risk of suicide. This was true across racial and geographic subgroups. There was an elevated risk of suicide in patients with heart disease and heart failure in the United States. For heart disease, there were particular elevations in the Western US, and there was a particular elevation in Black Americans compared with the age-matched population.

