Citation
Richards H, Rajaram G, Lamblin M, Knott J, Connolly O, Hetrick S, Robinson J. Australas. Emerg. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37516604
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emergency departments (EDs) are often the first point of contact for people with self-harm; however, they do not always receive optimal care. The study objective was to examine the perspectives of ED staff who respond to self-harm presentations, perceived barriers to providing optimal, guideline-concordant care, and staff's familiarity with existing guidelines.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental health; Self-harm; Youth; Emergency department; Survey