Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emergency departments (EDs) are often the first point of contact for people with self-harm; however, they do not always receive optimal care. The study objective was to examine the perspectives of ED staff who respond to self-harm presentations, perceived barriers to providing optimal, guideline-concordant care, and staff's familiarity with existing guidelines.



METHODS: An online cross-sectional survey comprising purpose-designed questions concerning self-harm in the ED was completed by 131 staff (83.2% nurses) from two hospitals in Victoria, Australia. Survey results were analysed using Stata version 16 and frequencies and percentages were calculated.



RESULTS: Respondents reported knowledge of how to appropriately manage a person presenting with self-harm. However, lack of space (62.3%) and time (78.7%) to conduct the appropriate assessments, lack of self-harm training (71.8%), and limited awareness of or access to guidelines and recommendations for self-harm management within the ED (63.6%), were identified as primary barriers to their ability to appropriately manage these presenters.



CONCLUSIONS: Improvements to the ED environment and processes, as well as the provision of regular self-harm specific education and training for all ED staff are needed. Implementation of best-practice standards should prioritise guideline-concordant care, with a particular focus on the education needs of nursing staff.

Language: en