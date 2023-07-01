SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Richards H, Rajaram G, Lamblin M, Knott J, Connolly O, Hetrick S, Robinson J. Australas. Emerg. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.auec.2023.07.002

PMID

37516604

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emergency departments (EDs) are often the first point of contact for people with self-harm; however, they do not always receive optimal care. The study objective was to examine the perspectives of ED staff who respond to self-harm presentations, perceived barriers to providing optimal, guideline-concordant care, and staff's familiarity with existing guidelines.

METHODS: An online cross-sectional survey comprising purpose-designed questions concerning self-harm in the ED was completed by 131 staff (83.2% nurses) from two hospitals in Victoria, Australia. Survey results were analysed using Stata version 16 and frequencies and percentages were calculated.

RESULTS: Respondents reported knowledge of how to appropriately manage a person presenting with self-harm. However, lack of space (62.3%) and time (78.7%) to conduct the appropriate assessments, lack of self-harm training (71.8%), and limited awareness of or access to guidelines and recommendations for self-harm management within the ED (63.6%), were identified as primary barriers to their ability to appropriately manage these presenters.

CONCLUSIONS: Improvements to the ED environment and processes, as well as the provision of regular self-harm specific education and training for all ED staff are needed. Implementation of best-practice standards should prioritise guideline-concordant care, with a particular focus on the education needs of nursing staff.


Language: en

Keywords

Mental health; Self-harm; Youth; Emergency department; Survey

