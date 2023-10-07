Abstract

We created a novel air-filled bicycle helmet. The aims of this study were (i) to assess the head injury mitigation performance of the proposed helmet and (ii) to compare those performance results against the performance results of an expanded polystyrene (EPS) traditional bicycle helmet. Two bicycle helmet types were subjected to impacts in guided vertical drop tests onto a flat anvil: EPS helmets and air-filled helmets (Bumpair). The maximum acceleration value recorded during the test on the Bumpair helmet was 86.76 ± 3.06 g, while the acceleration during the first shock on the traditional helmets reached 207.85 ± 5.55 g (p < 0.001). For the traditional helmets, the acceleration increased steadily over the number of shocks. There was a strong correlation between the number of impacts and the response of the traditional helmet (cor = 0.94; p < 0.001), while the Bumpair helmets showed a less significant dependence over time (cor = 0.36; p = 0.048), meaning previous impacts had a lower consequence. The air-filled helmet significantly reduced the maximal linear acceleration when compared to an EPS traditional helmet, showing improvements in impact energy mitigation, as well as in resistance to repeated impacts. This novel helmet concept could improve head injury mitigation in cyclists.

