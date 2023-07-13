Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent studies suggest that acquired brain injury with impaired consciousness in infancy is related to more severe and persistent effects and may have a cumulative effect on ongoing development. In this work, we aim to describe vocational outcome in a group of patients at 15 years from a severe brain lesion they suffered in developmental age.



METHODS: This study included a total of 147 patients aged 1.5 to 14 years with acquired brain lesion. Clinical and functional details ("Glasgow Outcome Scale", "Functional Independent Measure" and Intelligence Quotient) were collected at the time of their first hospitalization and vocational outcome was determined after 15 years.



RESULTS: 94 patients (63.9%) presented with traumatic brain injury, while 53 patients (36.1%) presented with a brain lesion of other origin. Traumatic patients had a higher probability of being partly or fully productive than non-traumatic ones: 75.5% of traumatic subjects were working-taking into account limitations due to the traumatic event-versus 62.3% of non-traumatic ones. A relationship between some clinical variables and the vocational outcome was found.



CONCLUSIONS: Rehabilitation should adequately emphasize "vocational rehabilitation" because a significant proportion of people experiencing a disorder of consciousness in childhood may show good social integration in adult age.

