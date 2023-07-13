Abstract

Given the limited data available in the literature, the aim of this study was to investigate the potential role played by the temporal dynamics of anhedonia (lifelong anhedonia and recent changes in anhedonia) in the occurrence of suicidal ideations in major depressed subjects. The clinical data of 285 major depressed subjects recruited from the database of the Erasme Hospital Sleep Laboratory were analyzed. A score on item nine of the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-II) ≥1 and/or an identification during the systematic psychiatric assessment were used to determine the presence of suicidal ideations. The association between anhedonia complaints (lifelong anhedonia and recent change in anhedonia) and suicidal ideations in major depressed subjects was assessed by logistic regression analyzes. The prevalence of suicidal ideations was 39.3% in our sample of major depressed subjects. After adjusting for the main confounding factors, multivariate logistic regression analysis demonstrated that unlike lifelong anhedonia, only recent changes in anhedonia were a risk factor for suicidal ideations in major depressed subjects. Given this potential involvement of the recent change in anhedonia in the occurrence of suicidal ideations in major depressed subjects, it seems essential to better identify and adequately manage this specific form of anhedonia in order to open new perspectives for the prevention of suicide in this particular sub-population.

Language: en