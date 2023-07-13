Abstract

Recent studies have shown that neuropeptides and neurotrophic factors may be involved in the pathophysiological mechanisms of suicide. However, the current research on this aspect is still insufficient. Our study aimed to explore the biological patterns of suicide deaths, including levels of BDNF, proBDNF, BDNF/proBDNF, Trk-b, GDNF, and TPH2. The researchers selected 25 normal control patients matched by age with 30 suicide deaths. We used enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays to detect the levels of BDNF, proBDNF, BDNF/proBDNF, Trk-b, GDNF, and TPH2 in the plasma of suicide and control subjects. proBDNF, BDNF/proBDNF, Trk-b, GDNF, and TPH2 levels are shown as the median (25th-75th percentile). BDNF levels are shown as the mean (standard error of the mean). (1) The levels of plasma TPH2 and proBDNF in people who died by suicide were significantly higher than those in the control group. (2) The plasma levels of GDNF and BDNF/proBDNF in the suicide group were obviously lower than those in the control group. (3) There was no significant difference in plasma BDNF or Trk-b concentrations between the suicide group and the control group.Plasma TPH2, GDNF, and proBDNF levels are related to suicide. Plasma neurotrophic factor markers may predict suicide risk.

