Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disrupted proteostasis is an emerging area of research into major depressive disorder. Several proteins have been implicated as forming aggregates specifically in the brains of subsets of patients with psychiatric illnesses. These proteins include CRMP1, DISC1, NPAS3 and TRIOBP-1. It is unclear, however, whether these proteins normally aggregate together in the same individuals and, if so, whether each protein aggregates independently of each other ("parallel aggregation") or if the proteins physically interact and aggregate together ("co-aggregation").



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Post mortem insular cortex samples from major depressive disorder and Alzheimer's disease patients, suicide victims and control individuals had their insoluble fractions isolated and tested by Western blotting to determine which of these proteins are insoluble and, therefore, likely to be aggregating. The ability of the proteins to co-aggregate (directly interact and form common aggregate structures) was tested by systematic pairwise expression of the proteins in SH-SY5Y neuroblastoma cells, which were then examined by immunofluorescent microscopy.



RESULTS: Many individuals displayed multiple insoluble proteins in the brain, although not enough to imply interaction between the proteins. Cell culture analysis revealed that only a few of the proteins analyzed can consistently co-aggregate with each other: DISC1 with each of CRMP1 and TRIOBP-1. DISC1 was able to induce aggregation of full length TRIOBP-1, but not individual domains of TRIOBP-1 when they were expressed individually.



CONCLUSIONS: While specific proteins are capable of co-aggregating, and appear to do so in the brains of individuals with mental illness and potentially also with suicidal tendency, it is more common for such proteins to aggregate in a parallel manner, through independent mechanisms. This information aids in understanding the distribution of protein aggregates among mental illness patients and is therefore important for any future diagnostic or therapeutic approaches based on this aspect of mental illness pathology.

