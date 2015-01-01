Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emotional maltreatment and poor family functioning are known risks for youth suicide, but few studies have examined these issues as prospective predictors of future attempts.



OBJECTIVES: Examine family functioning and suicide risk associated with emotional maltreatment in youth with a lifetime history of major depressive disorder (MDD) and the prospective association of emotional maltreatment and family functioning with future suicide attempts. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Participants included 321 youth aged 12-15 years (251 with emotional maltreatment; 70 with no emotional maltreatment) recruited from a metropolitan children's hospital from 2011 to 2018. Prospective analyses included 280 youths (221 with emotional maltreatment; 59 without emotional maltreatment).



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews and self-reports assessed family functioning and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in youth with and without emotional maltreatment at baseline, 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year follow-up. Multivariate analyses examined whether emotional maltreatment predicted future suicide attempts, beyond the effect of prior suicide attempts.



RESULTS: Emotionally maltreated youth reported significantly lower scores for family adaptability, cohesion, and family alliance, and higher rates of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts, compared to youth without emotional maltreatment. Youth experiencing multiple forms of abuse were significantly more likely to attempt suicide at future timepoints, however this association was attenuated after controlling for prior suicide attempts.



CONCLUSION: Youth who experienced emotional maltreatment had a significantly higher percentage of past suicidal thoughts and behaviors and significantly less favorable scores for family functioning associated with an increased suicide risk.



FINDINGS support family-focused suicide prevention strategies as a promising approach to reduce youth suicide.

