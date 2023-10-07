|
Doumas DM, Midgett A, Peck M. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(7).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37508696
Bullying is a significant public health concern that begins as early as elementary school and peaks in middle school. Although researchers have demonstrated the relationship between internalizing symptoms and being a target of bullying, there is limited research examining the association between internalizing symptoms and witnessing school bullying and defending targets or gender differences in these relationships. In this cross-sectional study, we examined gender as a moderator of the relationships between internalizing symptoms (e.g., depressive symptoms and social anxiety) and witnessing school bullying and defending behavior in a sample of elementary and middle school students (N = 126; 51.6% female; 3rd-8th grade).
depressive symptoms; social anxiety; bullying; bystander; defending behavior; elementary school; middle school