|
Citation
|
Newberger NG, Forkus SR, Thomas ED, Goldstein SC, Ferguson JJ, Sullivan TP, Weiss NH. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 250: e110905.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37515827
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Women experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) are at increased risk for developing hazardous patterns of cannabis use. Research suggests that women experiencing IPV use cannabis to cope with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. To advance research, we used experience sampling methods to explicate the within-day concurrent and proximal relations between PTSD symptom clusters and cannabis use among women experiencing IPV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; Cannabis use; Experience sampling; Posttraumatic stress