Abstract

Elevated mental workload (MWL) experienced by pilots can result in increased reaction times or incorrect actions, potentially compromising flight safety. This study aims to develop a functional system to assist administrators in identifying and detecting pilots' real-time MWL and evaluate its effectiveness using designed airfield traffic pattern tasks within a realistic flight simulator. The perceived MWL in various situations was assessed and labeled using NASA Task Load Index (NASA-TLX) scores. Physiological features were then extracted using a fast Fourier transformation with 2-s sliding time windows. Feature selection was conducted by comparing the results of the Kruskal-Wallis (K-W) test and Sequential Forward Floating Selection (SFFS). The results proved that the optimal input was all PSD features. Moreover, the study analyzed the effects of electroencephalography (EEG) features from distinct brain regions and PSD changes across different MWL levels to further assess the proposed system's performance. A 10-fold cross-validation was performed on six classifiers, and the optimal accuracy of 87.57% was attained using a multi-class K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN) classifier for classifying different MWL levels. The findings indicate that the wireless headset-based system is reliable and feasible. Consequently, numerous wireless EEG device-based systems can be developed for application in diverse real-driving scenarios. Additionally, the current system contributes to future research on actual flight conditions.

