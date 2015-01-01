Abstract

The objective of this prospectively registered systematic review was to identify the factors that contribute to sense of safety, victimization, and overdose risk in homeless shelters, as well as groups that are at greater risk of shelter-based victimization. Fifty-five articles were included in the review.



FINDINGS demonstrated that fears of violence and other forms of harm were prominent concerns for people experiencing homelessness when accessing shelters. Service users' perceptions of shelter dangerousness were shaped by the service model and environment, interpersonal relationships and interactions in shelter, availability of drugs, and previous living arrangements. 2SLGBTQ+ individuals were identified as being at heightened risk of victimization in shelters. No studies examined rates of shelter-based victimization or tested interventions to improve safety, with the exception of overdose risk. These knowledge gaps hinder the establishment of evidence-based practices for promoting safety and preventing violence in shelter settings.

