|
Citation
|
Kerman N, Kidd SA, Voronov J, Marshall CA, O'Shaughnessy B, Abramovich A, Stergiopoulos V. Health Place 2023; 83: e103092.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37515964
|
Abstract
|
The objective of this prospectively registered systematic review was to identify the factors that contribute to sense of safety, victimization, and overdose risk in homeless shelters, as well as groups that are at greater risk of shelter-based victimization. Fifty-five articles were included in the review.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Safety; Violence; Homelessness; Harm reduction; Overdose; Homeless shelters