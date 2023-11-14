Abstract

Mental health problems, behavior changes, and addictive issues have been consistently documented among healthcare workers during the pandemic. The objective of this study was to investigate the levels of anger and aggression in relation to psychological resilience and alcohol abuse among healthcare workers during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 120 physicians and 123 nurses completed an online survey of the Dimensions of Anger Reactions-5 (DAR-5), the Brief Aggression Questionnaire (BAQ), the Brief Resilience Scale (BRS), and the Alcohol Screening questionnaire CAGE which is an acronym for the focus of the questions (Cutting down, Annoyance by criticism, Guilty feeling, and Eye-openers). Demographic and professional data were also recorded. A total of 53 men and 190 women participated in the study. Almost one-third of the participants had a positive score on the DAR-5 scale and one out of ten respondents presented with current problematic alcohol use. Male participants demonstrated lower scores on the DAR-5 scale compared to females. Individuals with current problematic alcohol use displayed higher scores on the BAQ compared to those without alcohol use disorders. Regression analysis revealed that 16.4% of the variance in the BAQ scores can be attributed to scores on the DAR-5, 5.9% to the BRS scores, 2.1% to the CAGE scores, 1.7% to gender, and 1.2% to years of work experience. Mediation analysis highlighted the role of psychological resilience as a negative mediator in the DAR-5 and BAQ relationship. Professional experience and alcohol abuse emerged as positive and negative risk factors contributing to aggression and psychological resilience. The findings hold practical implications for implementing interventions to strengthen resilience in order to compensate for aggressive tendencies and discourage addictive issues.

