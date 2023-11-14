|
Hsu WT, Hsu CM, Hung SC, Hung SY. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(14).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37510483
Parkinson's disease (PD) is associated with a range of non-motor symptoms that lack effective treatments. Acupuncture is a popular alternative therapy for PD patients that has been shown to improve motor symptoms. However, the efficacy of acupuncture in treating non-motor symptoms has remained controversial. The goal of our study was to systematically assess the existing evidence for acupuncture's efficacy in treating PD non-motor symptoms of sleep disorders, depression, anxiety, and fatigue. We conducted a meta-analysis of clinical trials by searching Pubmed, Embase, CINAHL, and Web of Science as electronic databases to evaluate acupuncture treatment for PD non-motor symptoms. Thirteen clinical trials met our inclusion criteria, and their methodological quality was assessed using the modified Jadad scale, indicating a moderate overall quality. Our results showed that acupuncture improved PD-related sleep disorders and depression but had no effect on anxiety and fatigue. Our meta-analysis suggests that acupuncture can be used as a complementary treatment for sleep disturbances and depression in PD patients and may exhibit a dual therapeutic effect on motor and non-motor symptoms. However, further well-designed clinical trials with larger sample sizes are needed to confirm these findings. Overall, our study highlights the potential of acupuncture as a viable complementary therapy for the treatment of PD non-motor symptoms of sleep disorders and depression, which can improve the quality of life of PD patients.
Language: en
depression; Parkinson’s disease; acupuncture; non-motor symptoms; sleep disorders