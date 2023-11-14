Abstract

(1) Background: The purpose of this study was to ascertain whether there is a direct correlation between the physical fitness of the general population, specifically students, and the response times to fire-emergency-related building evacuations and to identify which physical fitness factors more significantly influenced emergency movement times. (2) Methods: In this quantitative investigation, 21 students (both men and women of the same age) volunteered to participate. We first evaluated their physical fitness; then, we analyzed their reaction times and speed. (3) Results: The results of this study revealed a relationship between emergency response times and evaluations of muscular strength, muscular endurance, muscle power, cardiorespiratory fitness, and body composition. The physically active group demonstrated a stronger initial response (i.e., a shorter time to reach a safe location) to fictitious emergency scenarios. The reduction in the necessary response time did not, however, appear to be related to the degree of flexibility. (4) Conclusions: This study showed how physical fitness might alter initial emergency response times and lessen the effects of a disaster on the general population.

