Abstract

Torture victims live with complex health conditions. It is essential for the rehabilitation of torture survivors that their traumas are recognized at an early stage. The aim of this study was to investigate (i) the prevalence of reported torture exposure, (ii) the association between demographic characteristics and exposure to torture, and (iii) the association between PTSD and exposure to torture among recently arrived refugees in Aarhus, Denmark. Data were extracted from health assessments of refugees arriving in Aarhus in the years 2017-2019, and 208 cases were included in the analysis. The prevalence of reported torture was 13.9% (29/208). Most torture victims were found among refugees arriving from Iran (17.0% (9/53)), Syria (9.3% (8/86)), and Afghanistan (25.0% (5/20)). Significant associations were found between reported torture exposure and male gender, Southeast Asian origin, and a diagnosis of PTSD. In the study, 24.5% (24/98) of males and 4.5% (5/110) of females had been subjected to torture. However, it is possible that the prevalence of female torture survivors is underestimated due to the taboos surrounding sexual assaults and fear of stigmatization. Nearly half of the torture victims in the study were diagnosed with PTSD (44.8% (13/29)). The results confirm that torture victims constitute a vulnerable group living with severe consequences, including mental illness such as PTSD. Furthermore, understanding the cultural perspectives of the distress among refugees is crucial in providing appropriate healthcare services. This study highlights the importance of addressing the mental health needs of torture survivors and tailoring interventions toward vulnerable refugee populations.

