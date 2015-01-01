Abstract

When seeking gender-affirming care, trans* and gender-diverse individuals often describe experiencing barriers. However, a deeper understanding of what constitutes such barriers is generally lacking. The present research sought to better understand the barriers trans* and gender-diverse individuals experienced, and their effects, when seeking gender-affirming care in the Netherlands. Qualitative interviews were conducted with trans* and gender-diverse individuals who sought care at a Dutch multidisciplinary medical center. Twenty-one participants were included, of which 12 identified as (trans) male, six identified as (trans) female, one as trans*, and one as gender-nonconforming (GNC)/non-binary. The interviews were mostly conducted at the homes of the participants and lasted between 55 min and 156 min (mean = 85 min). Following data collection and transcription, the interviews were analyzed using axial coding and thematic analysis. A total of 1361 codes were extracted, which could be classified into four themes describing barriers: lack of continuity: organizational and institutional factors (n(codes) = 546), patient-staff dynamics (n(codes) = 480), inadequate information and support (n(codes) = 210), and lack of autonomy in decision making (n(codes) = 125). Within our study, trans* and gender-diverse individuals described encountering multiple and diverse barriers when seeking gender-affirming care in the Netherlands. Future studies are needed to evaluate whether individualized care, the decentralization of care, and the use of decision aids can improve the experienced barriers of trans* and gender-diverse individuals seeking gender-affirming care within the Dutch healthcare system.

Language: en