Abstract

Sexual violence (SV) is widely prevalent around the world: according to studies, 18 to 51% of women and 1 to 9% of men experience it at some point in their lives. Yet, experiences of SV are rarely disclosed outside the private sphere. Pathologies, acute or chronic, can be associated with SV. The study of the links between SV and health is often fragmented, viewed through the lens of a specific pathology, yet SV certainly has an impact on the different dimensions of the functioning of survivors (physical, psychological, social, and so on), whether or not there is an identified pathology at the origin of this impact. No synthesis of the knowledge on functional impairment in adult sexual assault survivors has been identified to date. Therefore, we conducted a systematic review according to the PRISMA recommendations, focusing on the assessment via validated scales or standardized measurements of the different dimensions of functional impairment in sexual assault survivors aged 15 and over, excluding abuse in childhood and polyvictimization. We searched the Medline database from its inception to October 2022, identifying 1130 articles. Two evaluators carried out their analysis, and fifty-one articles were retained. In the end, only 13 articles were included. Their quality was assessed by referring to their compliance with STROBE recommendations. Of these 13 articles, only 4 have a quality level deemed to be satisfactory, and they relate to 4 dimensions of functioning: psychological, sexual, physical (pain), and social. The main results were that survivors reported increased restrictions of activities, sexual dysfunctions such as vulvodynia or dyspareunia, decreased social satisfaction and functioning, and decreased self-esteem and quality of life compared to the general population. To date, evidence for functional impairment is very limited, preventing researchers and clinicians from gaining clear and well-established knowledge about the functioning of sexual assault survivors. Research in this area needs to evolve urgently.

Language: en