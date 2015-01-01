Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning (LGBTQ) youth are particularly at risk of bullying and other forms of violence, and the myriad of risk factors associated with instances of victimization. Interdisciplinary research finds that certain protective factors-biological, psychological, familial, or community-level characteristics that reduce the impact of risk and problematic outcomes-mitigate the effects of victimization. Using data from the 2019 Nashville Youth Risk Behavioral Surveillance System (YRBSS), this study examines the effects of bullying and electronic bullying on LGBTQ (n = 303) and heterosexual/cisgender (n = 1104) 9th to 12th-grade students' depression and suicidality, and the role that protective factors play in mitigating these effects. Logistic regression results show that students who feel safe at school, feel valued by their community, and seek help are less likely to report depression and suicidality overall, when they are LGBTQ, and when they are bullied. These findings point to the importance of solidifying personal, school, and community-level support systems for youth, especially LGBTQ youth.

Language: en