Abstract

Adverse childhood events (ACEs) are associated with poor health outcomes and behaviors. Research has shown that physical activity (PA) can have a protective effect on the relationship between ACEs and health outcomes. This study aimed to explore the moderating effects of PA on the relationships between ACEs (physical and emotional abuse) and physical and psychological health (depression and self-esteem) among South Korean middle school students. The data used in this study were from the 2020 Korean Children and Youth Rights Survey (KCYRS), which had 2640 participants. The results indicated that PA could lessen the negative effects of emotional abuse on physical health and self-esteem. However, there was no significant moderating effect of PA in the relationship between physical abuse and health outcomes. The findings suggest that, while PA might be a protective factor for individuals exposed to emotional abuse, the effects of abuse on engaging in PA and the benefits of PA can be complex. Further research is needed to understand how different types of ACEs affect individuals and how PA can mitigate negative impacts. Health professionals, educators, and stakeholders should provide more opportunities for PA to support healthy behaviors and prevent negative health outcomes in adulthood for youth exposed to ACEs.

