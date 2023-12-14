Abstract

Approximately 30% of individuals with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) experience persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS). Personality factors have been linked to PPCS, yet, the association between personality traits and outcomes after mTBI is poorly understood. The aim of this study was to evaluate the association between personality traits, PPCS, and return to work (RTW) in patients with mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (TBI). Data from eighty-seven participants with mild-to-moderate TBI were analyzed. Sociodemographic, injury, and work characteristics and depressive symptoms were recorded 2-3 months post-injury. Personality traits were measured using the NEO Five-Factor Inventory-3. PPCS and RTW were assessed 15 months post-injury. Multiple linear regression models were performed. The factors associated with more severe PPCS were female sex, higher levels of neuroticism, openness to experience and conscientiousness, extra-cranial injuries, and depressive symptoms. The factors associated with lower RTW were female sex, higher levels of neuroticism, and conscientiousness. However, after controlling for PPCS, personality traits were no longer significantly associated with RTW. In conclusion, specific personality traits were associated with more severe PPCS and may be indirectly associated with RTW via PPCS. Hence, personality traits may be important to assess to identify patients at risk of less favorable outcomes after mild-to-moderate TBI.

Language: en