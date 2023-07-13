Abstract

The fight against suicide is highly challenging as it may be one of the most complex and, at the same time, most threatening among all psychiatric phenomena. In spite of its huge impact, and despite advances in neurobiology research, understanding and predicting suicide remains a major challenge for both researchers and clinicians. To be able to identify those patients who are likely to engage in suicidal behaviors and identify suicide risk in a reliable and timely manner, we need more specific, novel biological and genetic markers/indicators to develop better screening and diagnostic methods, and in the next step to utilize these molecules as intervention targets. One such potential novel approach is offered by our increasing understanding of the involvement of neuroinflammation based on multiple observations of increased proinflammatory states underlying various psychiatric disorders, including suicidal behavior. The present paper overviews our existing understanding of the association between suicide and inflammation, including peripheral and central biomarkers, genetic and genomic markers, and our current knowledge of intervention in suicide risk using treatments influencing inflammation; also overviewing the next steps to be taken and obstacles to be overcome before we can utilize cytokines in the treatment of suicidal behavior.

Language: en