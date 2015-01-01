Abstract

AIM: To know the attitudes towards sexuality of nursing students and those sociodemographic and cultural factors that can influence it.



DESIGN: An observational study was carried out on Nursing degree students. One hundred and eighteen nursing degree students who were going to take the sexual and reproductive health nursing course.



METHODS: A self-administered online questionnaire. This questionnaire had several parts specifically designed to collect sociodemographic variables. In order to determine the attitudes towards sexuality, the questionnaire based on the ATSS (Attitudes Towards Sexuality Scale). The Double Standard Scale (DSS) was also used. This scale evaluates double standards within the area of sexuality. The Rape Supportive Attitude Scale (RSAS), was included to determine beliefs about rape, rapists and their victims.



RESULTS: The ATSS shows a statistically significant association with religious beliefs (p = 0.005), with mean scores of 113.84 (SD = 9.81) for non-believers (no religion), 108.36 (SD = 15.68) for non-practicing believers and 102.32 (SD = 17.87) for believers (those who practice their faith). The mean score in the DSS shows a statistically significant association with alcohol consumption (p = 0.001). The mean score on the RSAS is statistically significantly associated with the place of residence (p = 0.050), the means were 44.32 (SD = 9.26) for those who lived in the city, 34.94 (SD = 19.21) if the place of residence was between 10,000 and 5000 inhabitants and 32.54 (SD = 15.01) if the family home was in a town with less than 5000 inhabitants.



CONCLUSION: Religious beliefs reduce liberalism and positive attitudes towards sexuality, whereas sporadic alcohol consumption increases them. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: No patient or public contribution.

Language: en