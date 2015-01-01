Abstract

This article presents a novel approach to designing and validating a fully electronic braking pedal, addressing the growing integration of electronics in vehicles. With the imminent rise of brake-by-wire (BBW) technology, the brake pedal requires electronification to keep pace with industry advancements. This research explores technologies and features for the next-generation pedal, including low-power consumption electronics, cost-effective sensors, active adjustable pedals, and a retractable pedal for autonomous vehicles. Furthermore, this research brings the benefits of the water injection technique (WIT) as the base for manufacturing plastic pedal brakes towards reducing cost and weight while enhancing torsional stiffness. Communication with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) has provided valuable insights and feedback, facilitating a productive exchange of ideas. The findings include two sensor prototypes utilizing inductive technology and printed-ink gauges. Significantly, reduced power consumption was achieved in a Hall-effect sensor already in production. Additionally, a functional BBW prototype was developed and validated. This research presents an innovative approach to pedal design that aligns with current electrification trends and autonomous vehicles. It positions the braking pedal as an advanced component that has the potential to redefine industry standards. In summary, this research significantly contributes to the electronic braking pedal technology presenting the critical industry needs that have driven technical studies and progress in the field of sensors, electronics, and materials, highlighting the challenges that component manufacturers will inevitably face in the forthcoming years.

Language: en