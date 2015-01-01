Abstract

Traffic systems have been built as a result of recent technological advancements. In application, dependable communication technology is essential to link any system needs. VANET technology is used to communicate data about intelligent traffic lights, which are focused on infrastructure during traffic accidents and mechanisms to reduce traffic congestion. To ensure reliable data transfer in VANET, appropriate routing protocols must be used. This research aims to improve data transmission in VANETs implemented in intelligent traffic lights. This study investigates the capability of combining the DSDV routing protocol with the routing protocol AODV to boost AODV on an OMNET++ simulator utilizing the 802.11p wireless standard. According to the simulation results obtained by analyzing the delay parameters, network QoS, and throughput on each protocol, the DSDV-AODV routing protocol performs better in three scenarios compared to QoS, delay, and throughput parameters in every scenario that uses network topology adapted to the conditions on the road intersections. The topology with 50 fixed + 50 mobile nodes yields the best results, with 0.00062 s delay parameters, a network QoS of 640 bits/s, and a throughput of 629.437 bits/s. Aside from the poor results on the network QoS parameters, the addition of mobile nodes to the topology influences both the results of delay and throughput metrics.

