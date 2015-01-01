Abstract

Statistical learning techniques and increased computational power have facilitated the development of self-driving car technology. However, a limiting factor has been the high expense of scaling and maintaining high-definition (HD) maps. These maps are a crucial backbone for many approaches to self-driving technology. In response to this challenge, we present an approach that fuses pre-built point cloud map data with images to automatically and accurately identify static landmarks such as roads, sidewalks, and crosswalks. Our pipeline utilizes semantic segmentation of 2D images, associates semantic labels with points in point cloud maps to pinpoint locations in the physical world, and employs a confusion matrix formulation to generate a probabilistic bird's-eye view semantic map from semantic point clouds. The approach has been tested in an urban area with different segmentation networks to generate a semantic map with road features. The resulting map provides a rich context of the environment that is valuable for downstream tasks such as trajectory generation and intent prediction. Moreover, it has the potential to be extended to the automatic generation of HD maps for semantic features. The entire software pipeline is implemented in the robot operating system (ROS), a widely used robotics framework, and made available.

Language: en