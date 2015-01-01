Abstract

Ship fires are one of the main factors that endanger the safety of ships; because the ship is far away from land, the fire can be difficult to extinguish and could often cause huge losses. The engine room has many pieces of equipment and is the principal place of fire; however, due to its complex internal environment, it can bring many difficulties to the task of fire detection. The traditional detection methods have their own limitations, but fire detection using deep learning technology has the characteristics of high detection speed and accuracy. In this paper, we improve the YOLOv7-tiny model to enhance its detection performance. Firstly, partial convolution (PConv) and coordinate attention (CA) mechanisms are introduced into the model to improve its detection speed and feature extraction ability. Then, SIoU is used as a loss function to accelerate the model's convergence and improve accuracy. Finally, the experimental results on the dataset of the ship engine room fire made by us shows that the mAP@0.5 of the improved model is increased by 2.6%, and the speed is increased by 10 fps, which can meet the needs of engine room fire detection.

