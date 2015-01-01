Abstract

Coal is an important resource that is closely related to people's lives and plays an irreplaceable role. However, coal mine safety accidents occur from time to time in the process of working underground. Therefore, this paper proposes a coal mine environmental safety early warning model to detect abnormalities and ensure worker safety in a timely manner by assessing the underground climate environment. In this paper, support vector machine (SVM) parameters are optimized using an improved artificial hummingbird algorithm (IAHA), and its safety level is classified by combining various environmental parameters. To address the problems of insufficient global exploration capability and slow convergence of the artificial hummingbird algorithm during iterations, a strategy incorporating Tent chaos mapping and backward learning is used to initialize the population, a Levy flight strategy is introduced to improve the search capability during the guided foraging phase, and a simplex method is introduced to replace the worst value before the end of each iteration of the algorithm. The IAHA-SVM safety warning model is established using the improved algorithm to classify and predict the safety of the coal mine environment as one of four classes. Finally, the performance of the IAHA algorithm and the IAHA-SVM model are simulated separately. The simulation results show that the convergence speed and the search accuracy of the IAHA algorithm are improved and that the performance of the IAHA-SVM model is significantly improved.

