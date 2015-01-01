|
Barclay N, Kelley KA, Brausch AM, Muehlenkamp JJ, Nadorff MR. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37515442
INTRODUCTION: Suicide-related behaviors are prevalent among college students, and several mental health problems associated with increased suicide risk have increased over time. Furthermore, notable cultural events (e.g., political changes, COVID-19) have occurred in the past decade, which likely impact trends in suicide-related behaviors. The current study examined how the prevalence of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), suicidal ideation (SI), and suicide attempts has changed from 2012 to 2022 across three different universities.
suicide attempt; suicidal ideation; epidemiologic studies; psychology; nonsuicidal self-injury; clinical; self-injurious behavior; student health services