Abstract

Teenagers who have aggressive or irrational outbursts could be hiding depression. Overt depression is evident when it manifests as melancholy, weeping fits, low self-esteem, loss of interest, and similar symptoms. Persistent actions like aggression, impatience, use of force, attack, hurt, and violence should raise the possibility of sadness masquerading as hostility. At times, adolescent depression can manifest as inner-directed behaviors like deliberate self-harm, compulsive stealing and fire-setting, chronic abdominal pain without biological cause, and anorexia-bulimia. If outer-directed, at an extreme, they can even show up as homicides, assaults, and robberies. There are also active and passive forms of aggression. This narrative review is exclusively concerned with adolescent depression that presents as aggression and is based on secondary sources of 83 published studies in indexed journals. This compilation, prepared based on PRISMA guidelines, is presented and discussed on themes, timelines, and format of the publications along with their implications for contemporary clinical practice and directions for future research.

