Abstract

A study to assess the knowledge and attitude regarding Child Abuse and its prevention among family members of the child who are attending Mamata General Hospital Outpatient Department, Khammam, Telangana, with a view to develop an information booklet on Child abuse and its prevention.



OBJECTIVEs were to describe the socio-demographic variables of family members, to assess the levels of knowledge and attitude scores regarding Child Abuse and its prevention among family members, to find out the association between knowledge and attitude scores of family members with their selected socio-demographic variables, to develop and distribute an information booklet regarding Child Abuse and its prevention to family members.



Methodology: A quantitative survey approach and Descriptive research design was used for this study. The study was conducted at Mamata General Hospital Outpatient Department, Khammam, Telangana. The sample comprised of 50 family members of the child age group between 21-50 years and sample was selected by Non-probability - Convenience Sampling Technique. The data was collected by Interview technique and tool used for the study was structured interview schedule.



Results: The study findings shows that majority of family members levels of knowledge regarding child abuse among 50, Majority of them 37(74%) had adequate knowledge, 13(26%) had moderately adequate knowledge and none of them had an inadequate knowledge.The study findings shows that attitude scores regarding child abuse among 50 family members, all of them had a favorable attitude 50(100%) and none of them had an unfavorable and moderately favorable attitude. Chi square is not applicable for association between knowledge, attitude scores and selected socio demographic variables as the expected values are less than 5 at p value < 0.05 level. Hence only proportions are calculated



Conclusion: The study concluded that majority of the family members had adequate knowledge and all of them had a favorable attitude but some of them had moderately adequate knowledge levels, which indicates that still there is a need to increase the knowledge levels of family members regarding child abuse and its prevention.

