Abstract

BACKGROUND: There has been little research on child maltreatment-related fatalities among children with disabilities. Despite being a minority of children in the United States, children with disabilities experience higher rates of victimization.



OBJECTIVE: To characterize fatalities due to child maltreatment among children with disabilities in the United States.



METHODS: Data from the National Violent Death Reporting System from 2010 to 2019 were analyzed to describe child maltreatment-related deaths among children with disabilities aged birth to 17 years.



RESULTS: There were 106 fatalities meeting the study criteria. The average age of the victims was 5.9 years old and 74.6 % were male. The most frequent suspected perpetrators of maltreatment-related fatalities were biological mothers (35.2 %), and most perpetrators were White (55.7 %). Analyses showed a statistically significant relationship between fatalities caused by neglect and diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, and/or traumatic brain injury. Overall, physical abuse and/or neglect resulting in a fatality among children with disabilities were significantly correlated with the relationship of the perpetrator to the victim.



CONCLUSIONS: Children with disabilities who died as a result of abuse were more likely to have autism spectrum disorder, a developmental disability, or other physical impairment, with physical abuse being the most prevalent type of abuse that resulted in death. To decrease the likelihood of abuse of disabled children, healthcare practitioners and caseworkers should work together to create strategies to help caregivers cope with the financial, mental, and physical stress that comes with raising children with disabilities.

Language: en