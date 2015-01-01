Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) is an all-encompassing term that speaks to acts or threats that may lead to physical, sexual or emotional harm to an individual based on their gender. This paper provides a scoping review of research on gender-based violence among Somali refugee women in different parts of the world. Using the socio-ecological model as a framework, we reviewed 30 empirical studies focusing on some form of GBV among Somali refugee women. We identified societal, community and individual factors contributing to the experience of GBV. We also discuss how these factors influence women's willingness to access care, especially healthcare and social services. The review reveals that oftentimes, institutions that work closely with this population have a limited understanding of how closely culture affects the willingness and ability to seek help about GBV. Based on our analysis, we suggest ways in which social institutions and healthcare providers can provide culturally-safe support to Somali refugee women who have experienced some form of GBV.

Language: en