Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, female-perpetrated IPV has been well studied among various groups but little is known about IPV against heterosexual men living with HIV. This study sought to identify the prevalence and determinants of female-perpetrated IPV among heterosexual HIV-positive men in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State, Nigeria.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a descriptive crosssectional study carried out at one secondary and tertiary health facility respectively, both situated in Birnin Kudu. Using an intervieweradministered pre-tested questionnaire, the prevalence and determinants of female-perpetrated IPV was assessed among 322 heterosexual HIV-positive men attending the anti-retroviral therapy clinics at the two health facilities. Data was entered into and analyzed using statistical package for social sciences version 25.



RESULTS: The prevalence of IPV in the last year was 45% (145D 322). Out of the survivors of IPV, 143 (98.6%), 75 (51.7%), and 51 (35.2%) had experienced psychological aggression, physical assault and sexual coercion respectively. The number of children fathered, experience of childhood violence, and marital status were significantly associated with IPV (p< 0.05) However, they remained significant determinants of IPV after controlling for confounders (ethnicity, marital status, educational status ) {Adjusted Odds ratio (aOR) = 7.34 and 95% confidence interval (C.I.) = 1.49 - 35.4; aOR= 1.84 C.I. 1.33 - 2.80; aOR = O.51 (0.29 - 0.90) respectively}.



CONCLUSION: This study identified a high prevalence of femaleperpetrated IPV against heterosexual men living with HIV and emphasizes that exposure to childhood violence and being childless are determinants of IPV. Efforts should be made to screen for IPV among men living with HIV so as to optimize their health and wellbeing.

